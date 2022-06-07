Advertisement

Missing College Station teen last seen a week ago

Missing 14-year-old girl
Missing 14-year-old girl(Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 14-year-old College Station girl went missing on May 30.

College Station police say Allyssa Zanae Jennings was last seen early in the morning in the 300 block of Krenek Tap Road.

She’s 4′10″, 104 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say they believe she’s in the local area and has not had any contact with family since she went missing.

Anyone with information can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

#MissingChild 14 year old Allyssa Zanae Jennings has been missing since the early morning hours of Monday May 30th. ...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

