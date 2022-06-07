Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured in Aggieland, receives FDA emergency authorization

SILVER SPRING, Md. (KBTX) - A Food and Drug Administration panel voted in favor of emergency use authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, the same one that is being manufactured right here in Aggieland.

This vaccine is very different from the Pfizer and Moderna shots, especially in the way it’s made.

The Novavax shot is a protein vaccine, which is similar to traditional vaccines used for Hepatitis B and shingles, according to the FDA. The protein the vaccine uses in mass produced in the lab, differing from the other shots which teach the body to make the protein.

”Our vaccine achieved 90% efficacy in the U.S. and Mexico despite the majority of cases being attributed to variants. Anything we can do to get people to be more comfortable and be able to accept these potential life-saving medical products, is something we feel we are compelled to do,” said Director of the Mayo Vaccine Research Group, Dr. Gregory Poland, when speaking with CBS.

Novavax is already approved in 41 other countries, but manufacturing problems have held up it’s entry into the vaccine market, according to the FDA.

