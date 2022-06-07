Advertisement

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured in Aggieland, receives FDA emergency authorization

(Novavax, Inc.)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (KBTX) - A Food and Drug Administration panel voted in favor of emergency use authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, the same one that is being manufactured right here in Aggieland.

This vaccine is very different from the Pfizer and Moderna shots, especially in the way it’s made.

The Novavax shot is a protein vaccine, which is similar to traditional vaccines used for Hepatitis B and shingles, according to the FDA. The protein the vaccine uses in mass produced in the lab, differing from the other shots which teach the body to make the protein.

”Our vaccine achieved 90% efficacy in the U.S. and Mexico despite the majority of cases being attributed to variants. Anything we can do to get people to be more comfortable and be able to accept these potential life-saving medical products, is something we feel we are compelled to do,” said Director of the Mayo Vaccine Research Group, Dr. Gregory Poland, when speaking with CBS.

Novavax is already approved in 41 other countries, but manufacturing problems have held up it’s entry into the vaccine market, according to the FDA.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire...
Deadly crash on I-45 also injures two Centerville firefighters
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
TDCJ suspending transport of prison inmates following Gonzalo Lopez escape, murders
Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday announced he plans to attend Blinn College as a means of eventually...
Sources: Kyle Rittenhouse will take Blinn courses this fall on the RELLIS campus
Despite saying he plans to attend Texas A&M University, the school confirmed Sunday that Kyle...
Texas A&M: Kyle Rittenhouse is not enrolled for the fall semester
Housing advocates want the city of College Station to conduct rental inspections.
Housing advocates say rental inspections needed to improve quality of life for tenants in College Station

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
TRISHA FORD
Texas A&M names Trisha Ford as new softball coach
Texas Department of Family and Protective Services signage at the agency’s office in Austin.
Judge plans to levy “substantial fines” after Texas failed to comply with court-ordered fixes to its foster care system
Students from the University of Texas are riding for a good cause.
BVTM: Texas 4000, Fighting cancer every mile