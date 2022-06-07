Recent arrest sheds light on runaways and sexual exploitation of minors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station police recently arrested a Houston-area man who admitted to sexually assaulting two girls at a motel on Texas Avenue.

According to the police report, the girls, ages 15 and 12, went missing Friday night from a Grimes County residential treatment center for survivors of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, and sex trafficking.

Millions of children and teens run away from home every year putting them at high risk of falling prey to human traffickers.

More than 27,000 children reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2020 were labeled runaways. Oftentimes, these cases don’t get the media attention or priority from law enforcement that other abductions do.

A study on the sexual exploitation of runaway children by the University of Denver found that nearly 10% of runaway children interviewed had reported having resorted to on their own or had been coerced into engaging in commercial sex for survival on the streets.

When it comes to runaway children Chuck Fleeger, Executive Director of the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a missing child is an indication of another problem that needs to be addressed. Studies show that millions of children and teens run away from home every year putting themselves at high risk of falling prey to human traffickers and it can happen for a number of reasons.

“Most of the time we find that children are running from something or they’re running to something,” Fleeger said. “It can be related to domestic violence. It can be child sexual abuse or poverty. It could be mental health issues. It can be any number of things.”

Whether a child made the decision to run away or not Fleeger says a runaway child is still a missing child.

“The bottom line is that when a child is not where they’re supposed to be and they’re unaccounted for, we consider them to be at risk until proven otherwise,” said Fleeger.

Special Agent Theo Williams with the Houston FBI Child Exploitation Task Force says In order to properly address the issue of runaways we have to change the way we respond and investigate. He says despite the reason for the child or teen running away they’re a victim.

“When they run away from their home or their or whatever their guardianship situation is they’re often gonna be at the mercy of whatever adult that comes across them,” Williams said.

Agent Williams says to trust your gut. If anything looks suspicious air on the side of caution and report it. He says trafficking of this nature can be disguised and is sometimes not oblivious.

“Just cause they don’t see chains or shackles doesn’t mean that kid is free to go. They are being psychologically controlled and physically controlled by their traffickers,” said Williams. " If they see it they should report it. They shouldn’t be hesitant to report it because they feel that the kid wants to do that. She doesn’t or he doesn’t. They’re being forced into that situation.”

The FBI has jurisdiction to immediately investigate any reported mysterious disappearance or kidnapping involving a child. Do not wait to report a missing child. Call your local FBI field office or local law enforcement. You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

#SupportSurvivors

NCMEC provides a wide range of support services for victims and their families including crisis intervention, emotional support, referrals to appropriate community agencies, and mental health professionals. https://t.co/kivjWAmkpn pic.twitter.com/W48VDFY6pL — NCMEC (@MissingKids) May 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.