Advertisement

REPORT: Texas A&M University set to name new softball coach

Ford would become the ninth head coach of the Aggie’s program.
TRISHA FORD
TRISHA FORD(Arizona State University)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is set to name Arizona State University’s Trisha Ford as the next head coach of the softball program.

Rounding Third Softball first reported the move for Ford in a post on Twitter.

Ford has spent her last six seasons as the head coach of ASU.

According to ASU, Ford was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year and led the team to a World Series berth in 2018.

Prior to her time with the Sun Devils, Ford coached the Fresno State Bulldogs.

During her time with Fresno State, she claimed her first conference title in 2015 and led the school to a second conference title in 2016. She was also named Mountain West Coach of the Year in both 2015 and 2016, becoming just the third coach in MWC history to earn this recognition, according to Arizona State University.

Ford is set to replace Jo Evans, whose contract was not renewed following 26 seasons with the Aggies.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire...
Deadly crash on I-45 also injures two Centerville firefighters
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
TDCJ suspending transport of prison inmates following Gonzalo Lopez escape, murders
Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday announced he plans to attend Blinn College as a means of eventually...
Sources: Kyle Rittenhouse will take Blinn courses this fall on the RELLIS campus
Despite saying he plans to attend Texas A&M University, the school confirmed Sunday that Kyle...
Texas A&M: Kyle Rittenhouse is not enrolled for the fall semester
Housing advocates want the city of College Station to conduct rental inspections.
Housing advocates say rental inspections needed to improve quality of life for tenants in College Station

Latest News

6/7
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 6/7
Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday announced he plans to attend Blinn College as a means of eventually...
Sources: Kyle Rittenhouse will take Blinn courses this fall on the RELLIS campus
“We’re told 5% of the population are sleeping on floors or couches,” said Joel Hammond,...
Be Remarkable: Joel Hammond and others are building beds for kids who don’t have one
Monday Evening Weather Update 6/6
Monday Evening Weather Update 6/6