REPORT: Texas A&M University set to name new softball coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is set to name Arizona State University’s Trisha Ford as the next head coach of the softball program.

Rounding Third Softball first reported the move for Ford in a post on Twitter.

BREAKING NEWS: RTS has confirmed that @ASUSoftball Coach Trisha Ford will be named the new head coach at @AggieSoftball. Ford spent the last six seasons coaching the Sun Devils. During that time she won 212 games and made five NCAA Postseason appearances. #Rounding3rdSB #WCWS pic.twitter.com/hDnlZ4CyCC — Rounding Third Softball (@Rounding3rdSB) June 7, 2022

Ford has spent her last six seasons as the head coach of ASU.

According to ASU, Ford was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year and led the team to a World Series berth in 2018.

Prior to her time with the Sun Devils, Ford coached the Fresno State Bulldogs.

During her time with Fresno State, she claimed her first conference title in 2015 and led the school to a second conference title in 2016. She was also named Mountain West Coach of the Year in both 2015 and 2016, becoming just the third coach in MWC history to earn this recognition, according to Arizona State University.

Ford is set to replace Jo Evans, whose contract was not renewed following 26 seasons with the Aggies.

