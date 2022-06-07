Sources: Kyle Rittenhouse will take Blinn courses this fall on the RELLIS campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday announced he plans to attend Blinn College as a means of eventually getting admitted into Texas A&M and is “looking forward to making the move to Texas at the end of the month.”

Despite announcing last week on a national radio show that he would be attending Texas A&M University, the school confirmed Sunday to KBTX that Rittenhouse has not been admitted as a student this fall.

The correction by A&M officials over the weekend led to Rittenhouse’s clarification on Twitter Monday morning.

“Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me. I didn’t have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future. I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M. I’m excited to join Texas A&M in 2023,” said Rittenhouse on his Twitter account.

Sources tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette that Rittenhouse will be starting a general Associate of Arts program this fall offered by Blinn at the RELLIS campus of the Texas A&M University System.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third during violent protests in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He testified that he went to the city that night to provide protection for local businesses, provide first aid, and patrol as the protests devolved into civil unrest.

The teenager was tried on several crimes, including First-degree intentional homicide, and use of a dangerous weapon, but a jury found him not guilty on all counts.

Rittenhouse has remained in the national spotlight by attending high-profile public events and fundraisers and doing interviews with national conservative media outlets including on Monday night on Tucker Carlon’s show on FOX News.

