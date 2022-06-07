State leaders, Texans want change after convicted murderer escapes custody, kills five

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The continued news surrounding prison transport has lawmakers questioning the way inmates are moved between facilities. Monday, TDCJ announced they are temporarily halting prisoner transports after convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez escaped a bus and murdered five people near Centerville.

“We should never again allow a capital murderer serving a life sentence travel across the state in a bus. If they’re in a bus there should be a trailing security officer, armed,” said Senator John Whitmire, (D) - District 15 in Houston.

Whitmire is currently leading the charge on reform efforts as the Chairman of the Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee.

“Whoever placed [restraints] on the individual, there was a failure there. They’re not supposed to ever get out of their handcuffs or their shackles,” said Whitmire.

Texans are now seeking answers into how Lopez was able to escape his restraints and cut through a metal barrier door on the prison transport bus. He also was on the run for 21 days.

“I think what makes this the story is he was out so long and he killed so many people, and of course add that to what his background related to the Mexican Mafia,” said Mitchel Roth Ph.D., professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Sam Houston State University.

He says the fact that Lopez escaped isn’t surprising, but it’s what he was able to do afterward that’s alarming.

“It shouldn’t be that unexpected because prisoners break out all the time of transports all over the country,” Roth said. “Sometimes it takes something like this to wake up the security apparatus and this had definitely gotten widespread attention.”

Now there’s a growing consensus to rethink the way the state transports dangerous inmates, especially with 118,312 in TDCJ custody.

“These particular handcuffs are easy to pick,” said Roth. “You don’t have to be Houdini to pick your way out of them and so they might want to reappraise the standards of their handcuffs and so forth. But I think before they get that much forward, they should I think admit or at least inform the public what they didn’t do. And I think that would give a better understanding of how something of this magnitude could take place.”

TDCJ says one of the correctional officers transporting Lopez is on approved leave, while the other officer is back at work.

Their investigation into the escape is ongoing.

