Advertisement

Texas 4000, Fighting cancer every mile

Texas 4000 stopped in College Station on their ride to Alaska.
Texas 4000 stopped in College Station on their ride to Alaska.(Clay Falls KBTX)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas 4000 is back for the first time in three years to pedal through 20 states to battle cancer.

For 19 years, Texas 4000 for Cancer has cultivated student leaders in the fight against cancer through the world’s longest charity bike ride at 4,000-miles. All together, riders have helped raise nearly 13 million dollars, pedaled more than 5.7 million collective miles, and impacted countless lives.

More than 45 students from the University of Texas at Austin will return to Alaska this summer. The two routes for Texas 4000 include both the Sierra and Ozarks. The Ozarks stopped in College Station for a meal at Wings and More in College Station, as well as a night’s rest before heading to Houston.

Campbell Currah, ride leader for Texas 4000, said they plan on finishing the ride on August 12. She said she’s ready for the long journey ahead.

”If you or your loved one have been impacted by cancer just know, you are not alone in this fight,” said Currah. “Every year we’re going to be out here fighting for you, so know you’re not alone.”

For more information on Texas 4000, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Michael Lee was arrested and remains in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with...
Police: Man admits to sexually assaulting children in local motel
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
College Station police identify victim of deadly Saturday morning crash
Madison County deputies say one person was shot in Midway on Sunday morning.
Madison County: Man shot Sunday morning in Midway
Top- Carson 16, Hudson 11, Waylon 18 Bottom- Bryson 11, Mark 66
Houston family grieves grandfather, 4 grandchildren killed by escaped inmate
At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire...
Deadly crash on I-45 also injures two Centerville firefighters

Latest News

Laptop over a police lights
Recent arrest sheds light on runaways and sexual exploitation of minors
A 640+ day streak of 100° free days will be in jeopardy in the coming days
Been a while since Bryan-College Station has experienced 100°, but there have been longer streaks
Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday announced he plans to attend Blinn College as a means of eventually...
Sources: Kyle Rittenhouse will take Blinn courses this fall on the RELLIS campus
“We’re told 5% of the population are sleeping on floors or couches,” said Joel Hammond,...
Be Remarkable: Joel Hammond and others are building beds for kids who don’t have one