Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Fannin Elementary School announces new principal

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Linda Taplette, Fannin Elementary School’s new principal.

Taplette, who is taking over from former principal Dr. Desiree Caperton, served at Fannin as the assistant principal for the last eight years and taught math and science at the school for a year before that. Her success was highlighted when she represented Fannin Elementary as Administrator of the Year in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021.

In 2020, Taplette helped Dr. Caperton embark on the process of becoming a Leader in Me school, the highly-recognized character education program that aims to empower Fannin students with the leadership and life skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.

Taplette received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Delta State University before earning an alternative teacher certification from the Region VI Educational Service Center. She has a Master of Arts in Christian Leadership from Criswell College and a Master of Educational in School Leadership Principal Certification from Sam Houston State University.

Jones Elementary in Bryan ISD was the first foray into teaching for Taplette as a third-grade teacher. After teaching there for five years, Taplette became an instructional coach for the district and then returned to teaching at Milam Elementary before going to Fannin.

In her free time, Taplette serves as a Sunday school teacher and a volunteer teacher at the Brazos County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire...
Deadly crash on I-45 also injures two Centerville firefighters
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
TDCJ suspending transport of prison inmates following Gonzalo Lopez escape, murders
Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday announced he plans to attend Blinn College as a means of eventually...
Sources: Kyle Rittenhouse will take Blinn courses this fall on the RELLIS campus
Despite saying he plans to attend Texas A&M University, the school confirmed Sunday that Kyle...
Texas A&M: Kyle Rittenhouse is not enrolled for the fall semester
Inmate, 3 prison staff members injured in early morning crash on I-45

Latest News

Treat of the Day: 2022 Texas Star Scholarship recipient announced
Treat of the Day: 2022 Texas Star Scholarship recipient announced
Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD UIL champion
Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD UIL champion
Bekie and Natasha were awarded for their hard work
Treat of the Day: College Station Fire Department honors two employees
Businesses send in snacks to Bryan PD
Treat of the Day: Bryan Police Department gets donated snacks and drinks