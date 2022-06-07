Treat of the Day: Fannin Elementary School announces new principal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Linda Taplette, Fannin Elementary School’s new principal.

Taplette, who is taking over from former principal Dr. Desiree Caperton, served at Fannin as the assistant principal for the last eight years and taught math and science at the school for a year before that. Her success was highlighted when she represented Fannin Elementary as Administrator of the Year in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021.

In 2020, Taplette helped Dr. Caperton embark on the process of becoming a Leader in Me school, the highly-recognized character education program that aims to empower Fannin students with the leadership and life skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.

Taplette received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Delta State University before earning an alternative teacher certification from the Region VI Educational Service Center. She has a Master of Arts in Christian Leadership from Criswell College and a Master of Educational in School Leadership Principal Certification from Sam Houston State University.

Jones Elementary in Bryan ISD was the first foray into teaching for Taplette as a third-grade teacher. After teaching there for five years, Taplette became an instructional coach for the district and then returned to teaching at Milam Elementary before going to Fannin.

In her free time, Taplette serves as a Sunday school teacher and a volunteer teacher at the Brazos County Detention Center.

Fannin Elementary in Bryan ISD's new principal is a familiar face to the Falcon family. Please join us in welcoming Linda Taplette!



The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved her today.



