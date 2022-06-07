Advertisement

Trio of Aggies Named ITA All-Americans

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s tennis standouts Carson Branstine, Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova garnered ITA All-American designation, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced. Branstine earned singles All-America distinction while the top-line tandem of Goldsmith and Makarova took home doubles All-America honors.

“What an amazing achievement to have three All-Americans within the same year,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “Having just one a year doesn’t come all that easy. Having three really speaks to the season that we had both as a team and individually as well. Congratulations to Carson for her All-America accolades in singles and congratulations to both Tatiana and Jayci on their All-America accolades in doubles. I am very proud of each of them and what they have accomplished.”

Branstine becomes the 12th athlete in program history to be named an ITA All-American, notching the 15th All-America honor at Texas A&M. The Orange, California, native booked a 17-9 overall singles record with a 14-7 mark against opponents ranked nationally. The junior earned automatic qualification to the Singles All-America Team after being named a top-16 seed in the NCAA Individual Championships. Branstine played the entirety of the dual match season at the top-line spot and set a program-record singles victory against then-No. 1 Eryn Cayetano of USC during the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships in February.

In doubles, Goldsmith and Makarova take home their second All-America honor as a tandem, last receiving that distinction following the 2021 season. A&M’s winningest doubles team in school history becomes the only duo to receive two ITA All-America designations. Goldsmith and Makarova published their best season together in 2022, going 35-7 overall with a 15-5 ranked record. Their efforts at the top of the doubles lineup helped A&M secure a program-best 32 doubles points, including all three opening scores in the SEC Tournament. Goldsmith and Makarova bring in the 16th and 17th All-America distinctions in Aggie history.

A&M’s litany of program-defining achievements continue, with the 2022 team landing the most individual All-Americans in a single season with three. The Aggies also match their program record for most All-America honors in a season with three, securing two doubles and one singles honor for the third time. Makarova becomes the first player in school history to amass three All-America designations in a career, while Goldsmith garners her second and Branstine locks in her first.

