10-year-old charged with 2nd degree murder in woman’s death

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A 10-year-old Florida girl has been arrested more than a week after authorities say she shot and killed a woman who had gotten into a fight with her mother.

The Orlando Police Department said the girl is facing a charge of second-degree murder. She was taken into custody Tuesday and placed with a Juvenile Justice Center.

Authorities say the girl’s mother was arrested last week on charges including manslaughter by culpable negligence.

Officers say the mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial Day, gave her daughter a bag with the gun and that the girl fired two rounds. Rodgers died at a hospital.

