Brazos County leaders met to to begin budget discussions for upcoming fiscal year

Inflation , cost of living and employee retention is key focus of budget discussions.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners and leaders from several county-operated departments and agencies met for a special budget workshop Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s meeting is the first of many required and necessary to balance the county’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

Balancing a budget the size of Brazos County is no easy task under normal circumstances however an increase in the cost of living combined with high fuel prices, inflation, and employment challenges make balancing this year’s budget a little more daunting.

Brazos County Auditor Katie Conner says the FY23 budget will take some adjusting to get perfect but is manageable.

“In past years I’ve always had to pull out the crystal ball for revenues. we’ve also had to pull out the crystal ball for expenditures but this year is a little more difficult,” said Conner. “While we are trying to fund as much as we feel is reasonable if it goes too much further it will dip into the unreasonable.”

Brazos County Commissioners say adopting a workforce-friendly budget is at the top of mind this budget cycle.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says with a workforce that serves as the backbone of the county, they’re determined to pass a budget focused on their employees and maintaining a staffing level needed to operate the county efficiently.

“Employees anywhere are important and certainly with the county,” Peters said.

County leaders are considering a sizable cost of living adjustment to help retain employees along with the normal merit pay increase many are accustomed to. Judge Peters says commissioners also want to raise wages to attract more employees in departments that are facing hiring challenges like the sheriff’s office which has nearly 30 open positions.

“From what I heard today the majority of the court would like to address that more this year and we’ll reduce whatever we have to with the remainder of the budget to make it balance,” said Peters.

County leaders say they’re ready to meet the challenge to ensure services and infrastructure get the funding they need while meeting the needs of the workforce.

Honestly, my outlook is pretty positive I think that we will be ok. I think we will get what we need to get,” said Conner.

