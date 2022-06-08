Advertisement

Brazos County veterans benefits fair a wealth of information

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A benefits fair is happening this Saturday to provide information to veterans on all the benefits that are available to them. All Brazos Valley veterans, surviving spouses and caretakers are invited to come and learn about benefits they could be utilizing.

Federal and state organizations will show up to provide as much information as possible, Alfred Patterson the Brazos County Veterans Services Officer said.

“We’re also going to have the state level, such as the Texas Veterans Commission,” said Patterson. “Now, that is the state organization paid by for by your state tax dollars that have employment services. They have benefits, claims and pension claims. They have a health care advocate that is our advocate, our being of veterans advocate up at the VA Medical Center up in Temple.”

Some local organizations will also make an appearance.

“We’re going to have some local organizations there, such as Brazos Valley Cares and Project Unity, Wreaths across America, all of those local service organizations. The area agency on Aging from the Brazos Valley Council of Government. We’re all going to be there,” said Patterson.

The event will be held at the American Legion Post 150 located at 101 Waco St. in Bryan and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

