Brazos Valley funeral home helps in Uvalde, almost two dozen victims laid to rest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The community of Uvalde continues to mourn almost two dozen community members after tragedy struck on May 24.

A funeral home owner from the Brazos Valley is back from Uvalde, after helping with funeral services in the small community that lost 21 people including 19 children in a mass shooting.

When reports of a man with a gun headed to Robb Elementary School came in, investigators said it was accompanied by calls from people at a funeral home being shot at just prior to the gunman entering the school. That is the same funeral home that would host services for many of the children killed on that tragic day in Uvalde, by the same shooter.

“The Hillcrest Funeral Home is right across the street from Rob Elementary School. Some of the staff members there at Hillcrest were shot at and they have their own family members and their own children that are at that school. They have their own families that are affected. It’s a very small community, a very tightly knit community,” Cody Jones, the owner of Callaway and Jones Funeral Home said.

Jones immediately knew the Hillcrest Funeral Home would need help with the number of services that would be needed, and the number of people this tragedy impacted.

“When you have a funeral that you know, you’re going to have several 100 guests and family members, and essentially the whole community showing up, there’s just a lot to do,” he said.

Jones is one of the many funeral directors who went to Uvalde to prepare caskets and handle logistics so local directors could be available for the community.

“We did a lot of things in the background. Some of the most talented funeral professionals in the state,” Jones said the hardest part, was preparing children for an open casket after the injuries they sustained. “This was a very traumatic and visual preparation and took a lot of extra work and a lot of extra hours to be able to provide the families an opportunity to say goodbye to their kids.”

Jones said seeing the community of Uvalde in such pain was hard, but he was grateful to provide support following the incomprehensible tragedy.

“It’s sad, it’s emotional. You’re heart breaks for them. There’s really nothing you can say to them other than just give them a hug and just let them know that they have a whole community behind them and supporting them,” Jones said.

Following the shooting, the husband of one of the teachers killed at Robb Elementary passed away. Jones said he assisted with a double funeral, which was two young cousins.

