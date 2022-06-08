College Station felon with firearm gets 37 years in prison

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:

On June 2, 2022, Judge Hawthorne sentenced Melvin Ford, Jr. to 37 years in prison. A Brazos County jury previously found the defendant guilty of the offense of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon on April 13, 2022.

Around 4:00 a.m. on March 5, 2021, Bryan police offers responded to a call for service. While officers were investigating the scene, they encountered the defendant standing behind a pickup truck. The defendant was wearing various items of bright blue clothing, including a blue hat and blue shoes. When the defendant saw officers, he made furtive movements with his hands. When officers asked the defendant to raise his hands, the defendant turned and ran away from officers, despite their calls for him to stop.

After officers caught up with the defendant, he actively resisted arrest for almost two minutes. Officers found a Taurus G2C pistol in a holster on the defendant’s hip during the struggle. It took four officers to finally subdue the defendant. The defendant continued to resist while officers tried to put him in a patrol vehicle to transport to the jail. Officers found meth, cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax pills on the defendant’s person and in a backpack he was carrying. Officers also found a digital scale, clear plastic Ziplock-style baggies, loose cash, multiple cell phones, and a loaded magazine that belonged to a different gun from the one officers found on the defendant’s hip.

During the guilt phase of the trial, the arresting officers testified about the dangers they face when responding to calls, especially at night, and how those dangers are heightened when guns are involved.

During the punishment phase of the trial, officers with extensive experience investigating drug crimes and gang-related activities testified that the amount of drugs and paraphernalia the defendant had on his person at the time of his arrest shows he was a drug dealer. The defendant is also a member of the Crips criminal street gang. The State introduced photographs of the defendant’s numerous gang-affiliated tattoos and officers testified about the risks gang activities pose to this community.

The defendant has been to prison on four separate occasions for the following felony offenses: Tampering with Evidence in 2007, Tampering with Evidence in 2009, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Prior Conviction in 2010, and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance in 2014. As a convicted felon, it is illegal for the defendant to possess a firearm. Because of his criminal history, the minimum sentence for this offense is 25 years in prison.

The defendant also has an extensive misdemeanor criminal history dating back to 2003. This history includes convictions for Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Identify himself to police officers, Driving While License Invalid, Evading Arrest, and Burglary of a Vehicle.

This case was investigated by the Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Brian Price and Victoria Fazzino.

“Law enforcement officers should not have to worry about being injured or killed while trying to lawfully detain a suspect. Our community is safer when convicted felons with extensive criminal histories are held accountable for possessing firearms they are not allowed to have,” said Assistant District Attorneys Brian Price & Victoria Fazzino.

