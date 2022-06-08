Advertisement

D-BAT Aggieland hosts grand opening in Bryan Midtown Park

D Bat in Midtown Park in Bryan had a grand opening Tuesday.
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -D-BAT Aggieland is officially open beginning June 7. It’s the newest addition to Bryan Midtown Park.

The training complex is open for the public, as well as for local baseball or softball leagues. D-Bat features a state of the art pitching and batting cages.

They offer lessons, clubs and clinics for kids wanting to better their skills. The complex is complete with a pro shop where you can find all of the gear you need.

D-BAT is located at 2205 Bomber Drive, Bryan TX 77801.

To check out D-BAT, click here.

