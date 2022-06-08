Focus at Four: Texas law allows school teachers, staff to be armed, but are districts opting in?

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - In the wake of the horrific mass shooting at Rob Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers, Texans and the rest of the country are looking for solutions to prevent something like this from happening ever again.

Nine years ago, after 20 first graders and six adults were shot and killed at an elementary school in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, Texas lawmakers created the School Marshal Program, giving educators a way to carry weapons inside of schools. But just 84 school districts, out of more than 1,200 in Texas, have opted into the program.

Kate McGee, a reporter with the Texas Tribune, said some lawmakers think it’s because the program isn’t funded.

“[Lawmakers say] the state didn’t fund the school Marshal program and provide funding for schools to be able to do this, so there’s just not enough money and and understanding of the program that has really been widespread,” said McGee on First News at Four.

Under the School Marshal Program, an employee, which could be a staff member, a principal or a teacher, takes 80 hours of training and goes through a psychological exam so they can have a weapon on campus with them. The state regulated program also requires everyone to go through training every two years.

But, another program is used in slightly more school districts around the state.

“The School Guardian program is not regulated by the state, it’s regulated by school boards and an individual school board can decide that they want someone on campus, be it a staff member or not a staff member to be able to carry a weapon on campus, and they can decide who that is,” said McGee.

Meaning school boards decide how much training the people have, allowing slightly more flexibility. With about 280 campuses taking advantage of the guardian program, it is the more popular of the two.

Even with arming teachers, there’s not much evidence that it will prevent more shootings at schools, according to McGee.

“There have been some studies done looking at all types of school hardening measures, in terms of hardening the buildings themselves, but also arming teachers. And the research has found that schools that have allowed teachers or staff members to carry weapons on campus, it really hasn’t shown any significant proof of actually reducing gun violence,” said McGee.

The reporter says most of the time these situations unfold quickly and if the designated person is not near what’s happening, it’s usually too late.

“In a lot of these situations the damage is done and the tragedy happens so quickly that you really have to be in the right place at the right time to be able to possibly make a difference,” said McGee.

For the full interview, click the video player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.