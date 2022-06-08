Advertisement

Police investigating violent road rage in parking lot of shopping center

One person was stabbed and two others were assaulted, said police.
Bryan police say several people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a road rage incident in the...
Bryan police say several people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a road rage incident in the parking lot of the Tejas Center on E Villa Maria Road at Texas Avenue.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say several people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a road rage incident in the parking lot of the Tejas Center on E Villa Maria Road at Texas Avenue.

Police didn’t say what led up to the road rage but did confirm that it resulted in a physical altercation that left one person with a non-life-threatening stab wound who was taken to a hospital.

Officers said two other people were also assaulted at the scene but were treated for injuries in the parking lot.

The investigation into what happened continues, said a police spokesman.

