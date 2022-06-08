Police investigating violent road rage in parking lot of shopping center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say several people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a road rage incident in the parking lot of the Tejas Center on E Villa Maria Road at Texas Avenue.

Police didn’t say what led up to the road rage but did confirm that it resulted in a physical altercation that left one person with a non-life-threatening stab wound who was taken to a hospital.

Officers said two other people were also assaulted at the scene but were treated for injuries in the parking lot.

The investigation into what happened continues, said a police spokesman.

