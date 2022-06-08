Advertisement

Snook ISD Board of Trustees names lone finalist for superintendent

Megan Pape has 13 years in public education.
Megan Pape named as Lone Finalist for Snook ISD.
Megan Pape named as Lone Finalist for Snook ISD.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook ISD Board of Trustees has named Megan Pape as the lone finalist for superintendent.

Pape has 13 years in public education, according to Snook ISD. Most recently she served as the Director of Inclusive Learning and Innovation at Bellville ISD.

She has also worked for Bryan ISD as the Assistant Director of Special Education.

Her career as an educator began at Brenham ISD, the district says.

The Snook ISD board says they will hold a vote to hire Pape after a 21-day waiting period required by state law.

If the vote passes, Pape would replace Brenda Krchnak, who announced she is retiring from the position.

