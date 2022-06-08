Snook ISD Board of Trustees names lone finalist for superintendent

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook ISD Board of Trustees has named Megan Pape as the lone finalist for superintendent.

Pape has 13 years in public education, according to Snook ISD. Most recently she served as the Director of Inclusive Learning and Innovation at Bellville ISD.

She has also worked for Bryan ISD as the Assistant Director of Special Education.

Her career as an educator began at Brenham ISD, the district says.

I am beyond humbled and honored to have been selected by the Board of Trustees as Lone Finalist for Snook ISD. We are so excited and cannot wait to meet the entire Bluejay family! pic.twitter.com/Gco2U13hC5 — Dr. Megan Pape (@mcpape04) June 3, 2022

The Snook ISD board says they will hold a vote to hire Pape after a 21-day waiting period required by state law.

If the vote passes, Pape would replace Brenda Krchnak, who announced she is retiring from the position.

