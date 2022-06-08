Advertisement

Texas A&M to Play in TaxAct Clearwater Invitational

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Texas A&M softball joins a loaded field of 16 teams for the fourth annual TaxAct Clearwater Invitational presented by EvoShield, Feb. 16-19, 2023, at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

The tournament features Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, UCF, UCLA, USF, Virginia Tech and the Aggies. Fifteen teams in the field made it to the 2022 NCAA Regionals while three advanced to the Women’s College World Series.

It will be A&M’s first appearance at the most elite preseason softball tournament in the country. All games will be featured on the ESPN family of networks. A full tournament schedule and ticket information will be released later this fall.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police say several people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a road rage incident in the...
Police investigating violent road rage in parking lot of shopping center
Dates and times set for Texas A&M Super Regional versus Louisville
Inmate, 3 prison staff members injured in early morning crash on I-45
At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire...
Deadly crash on I-45 also injures two Centerville firefighters
Missing 14-year-old girl
Missing College Station teen last seen a week ago

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball Releases 2022 Schedule
n/a
Aggies Set for NCAA Championships
Adolescents playing team sports are less likely to struggle with mental health than their peers.
Study shows link between kid team sports and mental health