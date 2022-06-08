Texas A&M to Play in TaxAct Clearwater Invitational

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Texas A&M softball joins a loaded field of 16 teams for the fourth annual TaxAct Clearwater Invitational presented by EvoShield, Feb. 16-19, 2023, at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

The tournament features Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, UCF, UCLA, USF, Virginia Tech and the Aggies. Fifteen teams in the field made it to the 2022 NCAA Regionals while three advanced to the Women’s College World Series.

It will be A&M’s first appearance at the most elite preseason softball tournament in the country. All games will be featured on the ESPN family of networks. A full tournament schedule and ticket information will be released later this fall.

