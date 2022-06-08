Advertisement

Texas A&M Volleyball Releases 2022 Schedule

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn released the team’s 2022 schedule Wednesday which features 12 home matches inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies travel to face the Baylor Bears in an exhibition match on Saturday, Aug. 20, before kicking off the regular season at home with a three-day tournament. Texas A&M welcomes three 2021 NCAA Tournament participants in Hawaii, Pittsburgh and San Diego to Aggieland, Aug. 26-28. The Rainbow Wahine made it to the second round of last year’s postseason tournament while Pitt advanced to the Final Four.

A pair of tournaments on the road at TCU (Sept. 2-3) and Western Kentucky (Sept. 16-17) highlight a busy non-conference slate, before the Aggies open Southeastern Conference play at Ole Miss on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Maroon & White’s road conference slate includes stops at Georgia (Oct. 1-2), Arkansas (Oct. 19), South Carolina (Oct. 28), Auburn (Nov. 5-6) and Missouri (Nov. 19-20).

Texas A&M hosts Tennessee (Sept. 24-25), Mississippi State (Oct. 7-8), Kentucky (Oct. 22-23), Alabama (Nov. 2), Florida (Nov. 12) and LSU (Nov. 16).

The Aggies’ full slate is subject to change, including opponents, and game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date. Season ticket renewals and new sales will begin in early July. For the most up-to-date schedule, fans should visit 12thMan.com.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police say several people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a road rage incident in the...
Police investigating violent road rage in parking lot of shopping center
Dates and times set for Texas A&M Super Regional versus Louisville
Inmate, 3 prison staff members injured in early morning crash on I-45
At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire...
Deadly crash on I-45 also injures two Centerville firefighters
Missing 14-year-old girl
Missing College Station teen last seen a week ago

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
Texas A&M to Play in TaxAct Clearwater Invitational
n/a
Aggies Set for NCAA Championships
Adolescents playing team sports are less likely to struggle with mental health than their peers.
Study shows link between kid team sports and mental health