Texas A&M Volleyball Releases 2022 Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn released the team’s 2022 schedule Wednesday which features 12 home matches inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies travel to face the Baylor Bears in an exhibition match on Saturday, Aug. 20, before kicking off the regular season at home with a three-day tournament. Texas A&M welcomes three 2021 NCAA Tournament participants in Hawaii, Pittsburgh and San Diego to Aggieland, Aug. 26-28. The Rainbow Wahine made it to the second round of last year’s postseason tournament while Pitt advanced to the Final Four.

A pair of tournaments on the road at TCU (Sept. 2-3) and Western Kentucky (Sept. 16-17) highlight a busy non-conference slate, before the Aggies open Southeastern Conference play at Ole Miss on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Maroon & White’s road conference slate includes stops at Georgia (Oct. 1-2), Arkansas (Oct. 19), South Carolina (Oct. 28), Auburn (Nov. 5-6) and Missouri (Nov. 19-20).

Texas A&M hosts Tennessee (Sept. 24-25), Mississippi State (Oct. 7-8), Kentucky (Oct. 22-23), Alabama (Nov. 2), Florida (Nov. 12) and LSU (Nov. 16).

The Aggies’ full slate is subject to change, including opponents, and game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date. Season ticket renewals and new sales will begin in early July. For the most up-to-date schedule, fans should visit 12thMan.com.

