Treat of the Day: BISD underwater robotics team places 13th in U.S.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of super smart kiddos just came back from a fierce competition. The SFA Middle School underwater robotics team just place 13th in not only the U.S., but the world.

They went the 2022 International SeaPerch Challenge. The students traveled to the University of Maryland to compete with the robots they designed and created themselves. Great job!

