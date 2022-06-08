Voices for Children hosting summer clothing drive for kids in foster care

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices for Children has kicked off its annual “Shop for CASA Kids” back-to-school clothing drive. It’s an effort to get new clothes for every child in the foster care system across the Brazos Valley.

Leaders with the nonprofit say it gives children in foster care a confident start to the school year.

Here’s how it works, according to Voices for Children: “Kids specify what styles they like, and when a shopper signs up they will receive their matched child’s preferences. There are many ways our supporters can help. People can sign up to shop, donate a gift card or monetarily, or shop our Amazon wish list. When you sign up to shop, an email will be sent to you with sizes and preferences of the child you are assigned to.”

There are several ways you can participate:

Donations are due June 30 by 4:30 p.m.

The goal is to provide two new outfits and a backpack for each child.

Questions can be directed to Norma and Katelyn at shopforcasakids@vfcbrazos.org or you can call (979) 822-9700.

