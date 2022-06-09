Advertisement

The Aggie men punch four tickets to Friday’s Finals at NCAA Track and Field Championships

(AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
(AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)(Thomas Boyd | AP)
By Tyler Shaw and Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EUGENE, Oregon (KBTX) - Three individuals plus the 4x400m relay team from Texas A&M qualified for Friday’s Men’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Finals at Hayward Field on Wednesday.

The A&M 4x400m men’s relay won their heat in 3:02.49 to automatically qualify for Friday’s finals.

Aggies Advancing

  • Emmanuel Bamidele (400m – 45.53) Pronunciation – Bam-uh-deli
    • Seventh-fastest qualifier
    • Placed fourth in his heat
    • Final is on Friday at 9:02 p.m. CT on ESPN
  • Brandon Miller (800m – 1:46.00)
    • Second-fastest qualifier
    • Placed second in his heat
    • Season best time
    • Final is on Friday at 9:14 p.m. CT on ESPN
  • James Smith II (400m Hurdles – 49.38)
    • Fourth-fastest qualifier
    • Placed third in his heat
    • Personal best time, No. 4 in Aggie history
    • Final is on Friday at 9:27 p.m. CT on ESPN

Other Results

  • Moitalel Mpoke (400m hurdles – 51.58) Pronunciation – Moy-tuh-lel Em-poke-a
    • 17th – Honorable Mention honors
  • Bryce Foster (Shot put - 60-9.25/18.52m)
    • 21st – Honorable Mention honors
  • Devon Achane (100m - 10.48 (-0.1w))
    • 24th - Honorable Mention honors

Day Two continues Thursday with the women’s 4x100m at 7:32 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

