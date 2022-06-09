The Aggie men punch four tickets to Friday’s Finals at NCAA Track and Field Championships

EUGENE, Oregon (KBTX) - Three individuals plus the 4x400m relay team from Texas A&M qualified for Friday’s Men’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Finals at Hayward Field on Wednesday.

The A&M 4x400m men’s relay won their heat in 3:02.49 to automatically qualify for Friday’s finals.

Aggies Advancing

Emmanuel Bamidele (400m – 45.53) Pronunciation – Bam-uh-deli Seventh-fastest qualifier Placed fourth in his heat Final is on Friday at 9:02 p.m. CT on ESPN

Brandon Miller (800m – 1:46.00) Second-fastest qualifier Placed second in his heat Season best time Final is on Friday at 9:14 p.m. CT on ESPN

James Smith II (400m Hurdles – 49.38) Fourth-fastest qualifier Placed third in his heat Personal best time, No. 4 in Aggie history Final is on Friday at 9:27 p.m. CT on ESPN



Other Results

Moitalel Mpoke (400m hurdles – 51.58) Pronunciation – Moy-tuh-lel Em-poke-a 17th – Honorable Mention honors

Bryce Foster (Shot put - 60-9.25/18.52m) 21st – Honorable Mention honors

Devon Achane (100m - 10.48 (-0.1w)) 24th - Honorable Mention honors



Day Two continues Thursday with the women’s 4x100m at 7:32 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

