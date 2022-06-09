C.C. Creations will triple space, double employees, as they celebrate 40 years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - C.C. Creations is celebrating 40 years in business with a big announcement, they’re expanding.

The business began in downtown Bryan with 1,500 square feet. Now, C.C. Creations is getting ready to break ground on a new 210,000-square-foot facility in north Bryan.

“It’ll be at least three times the size that we’re currently in. We’re looking forward to consolidating our operations, we’re operating out of six different facilities right now, so we’ll take that down to three and it’ll give us an opportunity for a little bit more room for growth,” Owner Kenny Lawson said.

In addition to the space, the company will be looking to hire hundreds of new employees. Lawson was the sixth employee at C.C. Creations decades ago and credits their success to everyone that has helped since.

“It’s a great testament to our employees that have been so dedicated to the core values we really have built here for C.C. Creations for 40 years, trying to do business the right way, make us sustainable, and just trying to get ourselves in a position to continue to grow. I think that our best years are ahead of us, but I think that the focus on our core values that’s got us here for 40 years, that’ll take us to the next 40 years,” Lawson said.

C.C. Creations is the number one screen printer in the state of Texas and the eighth largest screen-printing business in the country. They customize apparel, awards, and banners.

“Nobody’s dreamed of it becoming this size but I think we just took advantage of some opportunities that were presented to us. Our company, our employees, they wanted to grow, they wanted to be relevant in our industry,” Lawson said.

Without support from their special home in the Brazos Valley, Lawson said C.C. Creations would not be where they are now.

“I think it’s a huge opportunity for us as this city and as [Texas A&M] grows, we go hand in hand with that growth and I think that’s one of the key elements in our success is that we’ve been able to be sustainable, we’ve been able to maintain our momentum and take advantage of the growth of Bryan College Station, Brazos County, the State of Texas,” he said.

C.C. Creations will be hosting the Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event to celebrate its 40th birthday on Thursday, June 9. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at C.C. Creations located at 114 Holleman Dr. in College Station.

