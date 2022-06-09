Church Explosion south of La Grange injures one

HOSTYN, Texas (KBTX) - An elderly woman was rushed to Dell-Seton hospital in Austin with severe burns after an explosion rocked the Queen of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn, Texas, just south of La Grange. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek said in a press release Thursday that Fayette County Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an explosion at the church. Deputies responded and found the woman with burns and immediately transported her to Austin. Several Fire Departments including, LaGrange, Schulenburg, Muldoon and Fayetteville Fire Departments responded to the blaze. Sheriff Korenek said the explosion appears to have been caused by a gas leak, though the department will investigate to rule out any criminal activity.

