Advertisement

Ford’s Coaching Staff Earns NFCA Regional Honors

TRISHA FORD
TRISHA FORD(Arizona State University)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford, along with her coaching staff from Arizona State, was recognized Thursday with 2022 Division I Regional Coaching Staff of the Year honors by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).

Ford and her staff of Jeff Harger, Jimmy Kolaitis and Russ Heffley were selected for the West Region. The group captured ASU’s first Pac-12 title since 2011 and earned the No. 8 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Sun Devils swept through the Tempe Regional, knocking off Cal State Fullerton and San Diego State, before falling to Northwestern in the three-game Super Regional.

The 2022 Pac-12 Coach of the Year led the Sun Devils to a 43-11 record and 20-4 mark in conference play. Arizona State did not lose back-to-back games all season and won seven of its eight Pac-12 series, including its first over UCLA since 2015.

The 10 programs selected are eligible for the NFCA’s Division I National Coaching Staff of the Year award, which will be announced on June 23.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Most Read

He started doing pre-algebra at 5 years old and earned his associate's degree at 13.
Madisonville teen to become Sam Houston State University’s youngest graduate
Crews from TDCJ are assisting in the search with canines and horses.
Manhunt in Walker County for man who bolted from traffic stop
A Brazos County fugitive who has been on the run has been apprehended by Border Patrol...
Missing fugitive from Bryan captured at Mexico’s border
Melvin Daniel
College Station felon with firearm gets 37 years in prison
Wayland Rawls said he was acting in self-defense when he struck another man at a fundraiser...
NOT GUILTY: Former Bryan PD assistant chief acquitted on assault charge

Latest News

Texas A&M Baseball
NCAA Super Regional Preview: vs. Louisville
Haley Redifer at NCAA offices for annual NCAA Career in Sports Forum.
Redifer Completes NCAA Career in Sports Forum
(AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
The Aggie men punch four tickets to Friday’s Finals at NCAA Track and Field Championships
Texas A&M’s Deshae Wise has survived some of life’s biggest hurdles on her way to the NCAA...
Texas A&M’s Deshae Wise has survived some of life’s biggest hurdles on her way to the NCAA Outdoor Championships