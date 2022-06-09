Ford’s Coaching Staff Earns NFCA Regional Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford, along with her coaching staff from Arizona State, was recognized Thursday with 2022 Division I Regional Coaching Staff of the Year honors by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).

Ford and her staff of Jeff Harger, Jimmy Kolaitis and Russ Heffley were selected for the West Region. The group captured ASU’s first Pac-12 title since 2011 and earned the No. 8 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Sun Devils swept through the Tempe Regional, knocking off Cal State Fullerton and San Diego State, before falling to Northwestern in the three-game Super Regional.

The 2022 Pac-12 Coach of the Year led the Sun Devils to a 43-11 record and 20-4 mark in conference play. Arizona State did not lose back-to-back games all season and won seven of its eight Pac-12 series, including its first over UCLA since 2015.

The 10 programs selected are eligible for the NFCA’s Division I National Coaching Staff of the Year award, which will be announced on June 23.

