KBTX Summer Hunger Campaign helping Grimes County residents

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX is working to combat food insecurity in the Brazos Valley with the help of the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the community. Our third annual summer hunger campaign took us to Navasota Thursday to Mid-South Electric Co-Op for a donation drop-off.

Food insecurity is a big problem during the summer, especially with school food programs coming to an end. Think how much we all are spending on gas, groceries, to electricity bills? This summer you can help makes sure neighbors have plenty of food.

Three days a week in Navasota, you can find volunteers working to feed others at the Christian Community Services Food Pantry.

“Well I just hope that everyone will come out and support this. I think it’s a good thing to do it helps families,” said Pat Gaston, Christian Community Services Volunteer Director.

They need to restock supplies following a big influx of food during holiday season donations. They serve 130 to 150 people monthly.

“Since we have more families coming in, their children are not at school getting the program for feeding for breakfast, lunch, so it does help us to have extra food in here for which to put in their box or bag,” she said.

Mid-South Electric has been a long time partner with KBTX and the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Their office on Highway 6 in Navasota is a drop off site for food and monetary donations.

“Our membership as a whole is very interested in meeting the needs of the people around us and our community. We know that going into summer and especially coming out of the hard COVID years that we have had and moving forward into this recession that food insecurity is at an all time high,” said Stacey Forgason, Mid-South Electric Communications Manager.

“We all know we’re all feeling the pinch whether we have money or we don’t have money and it is more blessed to give than to receive,” said Gaston.

Here in Grimes County overall food insecurity is about 15 percent of households but for child food insecurity, it’s almost 24% of homes.

