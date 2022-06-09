Advertisement

Manhunt in Walker County for man who bolted from traffic stop

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRABB’S PRAIRIE Texas (KBTX) - There’s a manhunt happening right now in Walker County for the passenger of a car that ran from deputies during a narcotics-related traffic stop, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

The search is happening near FM 1696 E. and the Woodlodge Subdivision.

Crews from TDCJ are assisting in the search with canines and horses.

The sheriff’s office says the traffic stop was initiated on I-45 and the driver is in custody.

The passenger who fled was last seen wearing a blue Dallas Mavericks jersey and black pants and a blue hat.

If you see him, call 911.

Updates have been posted on the Crabb’s Prairie VFD page.

