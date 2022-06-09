NCAA Super Regional Preview: vs. Louisville

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With a trip to the College World Series on the line, the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies host the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals for the College Station Super Regional on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The best-of-three series starts Friday at 7:30 pm with game two slated for Saturday at 2 pm. No start time has been set for an ‘if necessary’ game on Sunday.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Maroon & White are working to earn their seventh trip to Omaha. It marks the ninth Super Regional appearance for the Aggies, which ranks 14th on the NCAA Division I list.

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is hosting a Super Regional for the fourth time. Texas A&M has advanced to the CWS in two of its three times hosting – 1999 & 2017.

With a Super Regional win, Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle would join a distinguished list of 13 prior coaches to lead multiple schools to a College World Series. He is also looking to become the 30th head coach to reach the CWS on six occasions. He would be the fifth Aggie coach to earn an Omaha trip, joining Beau Bell (1951), Tom Chandler (1964), Mark Johnson (1993 & 1999) and Rob Childress (2011 & 2017).

The Aggies are 12-4 this season against teams ranked in the USA Today Coaches Top 25, including 7-3 against teams in the top 10. Most recently, the Aggies clinched the regional title with a 15-9 win over then-No. 23 TCU. In week 11, Texas A&M won 2-of-3 in a road series at then-No. 22 Vanderbilt. The prior week, the Aggies won 2-of-3 in a home set against then-No. 3 Arkansas. The Maroon & White took 2-of-3 in road series at then-No. 8 LSU and then-No. 10 Georgia. They also claimed a road midweek win against then-No. 8 Texas. The Aggies won home midweek games against then-No. 15 Texas State and No. 25 Dallas Baptist.

Jack Moss has had a phenomenal postseason, earning all-tournament recognition at the SEC Tournament and the NCAA College Station Regional. He also collected Most Valuable Player distinction at the College Station Regional. Moss hit .643 (9-for-14) at the regional, logging five runs, one double, five RBI and one stolen base. He batted .500 (6-for-12) at the SEC Tourna­ment with one run and one RBI. He has recorded multiple hits in all six Aggie postseason games in 2022.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

The games air on the ESPN family of networks with Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (color) on the call. Friday’s game is set for ESPNU while Saturday’s matchup airs on ESPN2. The network for Sunday’s game has not been determined.

Fans may tune in locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile app to listen to the iconic duo of Andrew Monaco (play-by-play) and Will Johnson (color) providing the wall-to-wall action.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball.

