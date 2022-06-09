Advertisement

Proposed $10 vehicle registration fee to help ease congested Brazos County roads

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s no secret that traffic congestion on Brazos County roads is a pain for drivers. A potential solution to the problem could cost less than .84 cents a month.

The Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority is recommending a fee of $10 to help fund transportation projects in the county.

The fee would be added to the annual vehicle registration of those that have vehicles registered in Brazos County.

The referendum is expected to be on November’s General Election ballot. If voters approve the $10 fee could be imposed starting in February 2023.

Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority chairperson Barry Moore says the fee is a small price to pay to help ease congestion and improve roads in the county.

“Every year congestion gets worse by about five percent. Those are numbers from the Texas Transportation Institute which we’re fortunate to have in this county,” Moore said. “If we do nothing we can expect that will keep going.”

According to the Brazos County Tax Assessors Office, just over 160,000 vehicles are registered in the county. At $10 per vehicle, the county could generate $1.6 million.

Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristeen Roe says it’s unclear at the moment which type of vehicles the $10 fee will be imposed on.

“The question is, is that going to incorporate trailers or not. Specifically to me farm trailers,” said Roe. " I haven’t got that answer right now but that’s something that I’m going to go to the state and ask.”

Brazos County Commissioners and local leaders expressed their support for the registration fee back in November 2020.

“I think it’s an excellent opportunity for us to improve transportation in Brazos County and I support it wholeheartedly,” said Raney, (R) - District 14.

The RMA has expressed three initial projects of interest. The Easter Inner Loop would begin on Highway 6 and loop outwards around Highway 21 near Coulter Field, FM1179 SH30, and loop back to Highway 6 near William D. Fitch Parkway.

The RMA would also like to make improvements to SH21/SH 47 near the RELLIS Campus and Arrington Road where it intersects with William D. Fitch Parkway.

Brazos County RMA Initial Projects
Brazos County RMA Initial Projects(KBTX)

Moore says for around .83 cents a month the fee is one of the best solutions to help invest back in the roads while leveraging local resources.

“We’ve got to do something,” said Moore. " This is a way we can use funds that come from this community from vehicle registrations to leverage to get funds from TxDOT, from the federal government, and from other places that we might not be able to get otherwise.”

County Leaders have until Mid August to decide if this referendum will be on November’s ballot.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police say several people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a road rage incident in the...
Police investigating violent road rage in parking lot of shopping center
Dates and times set for Texas A&M Super Regional versus Louisville
Inmate, 3 prison staff members injured in early morning crash on I-45
Missing 14-year-old girl
Missing College Station teen last seen a week ago
At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire...
Deadly crash on I-45 also injures two Centerville firefighters

Latest News

Whimsy & Wild Emporium
Whimsy & Wild Emporium offers unique and interative reading experiences for children
College Station ISD Student Mary Stackhouse honored as first female Eagle Scout in...
Local teen celebrates becoming one of the first female Eagle Scouts in Bryan-College Station
C.C. Creations Owner, Kenny Lawson, is expanding as they reach 40 year milestone.
C.C. Creations will triple space, double employees, as they celebrate 40 years
Crews from TDCJ are assisting in the search with canines and horses.
Manhunt in Walker County for man who bolted from traffic stop