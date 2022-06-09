Proposed $10 vehicle registration fee to help ease congested Brazos County roads

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s no secret that traffic congestion on Brazos County roads is a pain for drivers. A potential solution to the problem could cost less than .84 cents a month.

The Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority is recommending a fee of $10 to help fund transportation projects in the county.

The fee would be added to the annual vehicle registration of those that have vehicles registered in Brazos County.

The referendum is expected to be on November’s General Election ballot. If voters approve the $10 fee could be imposed starting in February 2023.

Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority chairperson Barry Moore says the fee is a small price to pay to help ease congestion and improve roads in the county.

“Every year congestion gets worse by about five percent. Those are numbers from the Texas Transportation Institute which we’re fortunate to have in this county,” Moore said. “If we do nothing we can expect that will keep going.”

According to the Brazos County Tax Assessors Office, just over 160,000 vehicles are registered in the county. At $10 per vehicle, the county could generate $1.6 million.

Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristeen Roe says it’s unclear at the moment which type of vehicles the $10 fee will be imposed on.

“The question is, is that going to incorporate trailers or not. Specifically to me farm trailers,” said Roe. " I haven’t got that answer right now but that’s something that I’m going to go to the state and ask.”

Brazos County Commissioners and local leaders expressed their support for the registration fee back in November 2020.

“I think it’s an excellent opportunity for us to improve transportation in Brazos County and I support it wholeheartedly,” said Raney, (R) - District 14.

The RMA has expressed three initial projects of interest. The Easter Inner Loop would begin on Highway 6 and loop outwards around Highway 21 near Coulter Field, FM1179 SH30, and loop back to Highway 6 near William D. Fitch Parkway.

The RMA would also like to make improvements to SH21/SH 47 near the RELLIS Campus and Arrington Road where it intersects with William D. Fitch Parkway.

Brazos County RMA Initial Projects (KBTX)

Moore says for around .83 cents a month the fee is one of the best solutions to help invest back in the roads while leveraging local resources.

“We’ve got to do something,” said Moore. " This is a way we can use funds that come from this community from vehicle registrations to leverage to get funds from TxDOT, from the federal government, and from other places that we might not be able to get otherwise.”

County Leaders have until Mid August to decide if this referendum will be on November’s ballot.

