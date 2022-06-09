Advertisement

Redifer Completes NCAA Career in Sports Forum

Haley Redifer at NCAA offices for annual NCAA Career in Sports Forum.(Texas A&M University)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M equestrian’s Haley Redifer recently completed the annual NCAA Career in Sports Forum.

“My time at the Career in Sports Forum was a life changing experience,” Redifer said. “I was fortunate to make connections with both professionals and fellow athletes while learning how to further my professional career in athletics. I was able to learn so much and will never forget my time at the NCAA national offices!”

The event is an educational program that brings together 200 selected NCAA student-athletes to learn about and explore potential careers in sports, particularly college athletics. During the three-day forum, Redifer had network opportunities with fellow student-athletes as well as professionals at the campus, conference and national levels of collegiate athletics.

Along with networking, Redifer attended panels where speakers discussed topics such as practical approaches to the sports job search, personal branding, developing a career plan and managing oneself as a professional in the sports industry.

Redifer recently graduated with a bachelor’s in business and is staying in Aggieland to pursue a master’s in sport management. The Barboursville, Virginia, native plans to work in collegiate athletics, specifically in student-athlete engagement and development.

