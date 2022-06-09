Texas A&M’s Deshae Wise has survived some of life’s biggest hurdles on her way to the NCAA Outdoor Championships

BRYAN, Texas -- (KBTX) - Texas A&M graduate transfer Deshae Wise will wrap up her collegiate track career this week in her home state of Oregon at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in Eugene. Her journey has had more than a few bumps in the road. It is one of perseverance that saw her and her mom, Rebecca Bender, survive nearly a decade as victims of human trafficking.

Deshae Wise at a young age (Darryl Bruffett)

When Deshae was a few years old, she and her mom were living in captivity in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a move Rebecca made from Eugene at the age of 18 with one year old Deshae for what she thought was love, but would wind up being anything but. Rebecca was forced into prostitution and drugs over the next several years. She survived being traded to several traffickers before she was able to finally escape that life on December 31, 2007.

“I can remember being at one traffickers house when someone threw a brick through the window and I ran into Deshae’s room and shut the door and sat with her to make sure she was OK while police were called,” recanted Rebecca.

“I’ve thrown her over fences when the Feds have been nearby,” stated Bender. “Deshae lived through my horrible addiction where I had to go to rehab and she lived with her grandmother for a while,” added Bender. “Deshae has run from house to house to house for the first nine years of her life and it’s but by the grace of God that she was protected somehow and kept safe and is now thriving to be able to go after all that she was created to do. I consider that a miracle for sure,” exclaimed Deshae’s mom.

Deshae doesn’t dwell on her grim past, but focuses on her future, which seems so very bright. This weekend she will compete at historic Hayward Field in Eugene for the NCAA Track and Field Championships. It was during senior year of high school that she last ran there and would love to come away with a medal in one of her two individual events (100 Meter Hurdles & 400 Meter Hurdles).

Deshae was named the OSAA 6A State Female Athlete of the Meet in 2016 and 2017. She was named the Prep Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2017. Wise set five school records in high school. She holds personal bests of 11.79 seconds in the 100m, 24.69 in the 200m, 13.96 in the 100m hurdles and 42.86 in the 300m hurdles. (Darryl Bruffett)

Not only has Deshae been able to move on, but Rebecca is an accomplished author, a social activist, thought leader, and consultant who equips professionals and organizations to identify and fight human trafficking.

For more information on their story go to their website, or read her book.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.