Treat of the Day: Madisonville PD rescues kitten

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One lucky kitten was rescued by Madisonville police officers after crawling into the engine compartment of a traveler’s vehicle at Bucee’s.

During a couples stop from Dallas to Galveston, they saw the kitten being attacked by a flock of birds. When they tried rescuing it, the kitten ran and hid in the hood of their car.

MPD officers were able to get the tiny thing out and not it’s safe in the car of the Madisonville Animal Control Division.

Posted by Madisonville Police Department on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

