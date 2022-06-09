Advertisement

Whimsy & Wild Emporium offers unique and interative reading experiences for children

Books are just one of the many things this new downtown Bryan business has to offer
By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Downtown Bryan just got a little more whimsical. Now that school’s out for the summer, finding activities to keep children’s minds sharp can be a challenge. Luckily Whimsy & Wild Emporium is here to help.

Whimsy & Wild Emporium isn’t just your average children’s bookstore. Owners Maggie Ruiz and Lindsey Terry say that this is a place where kids can actually put themselves in the story they’re reading

“We’re interactive in a way that kids get to come in and be immersed in some of their favorite books,” says Ruiz

Not only are their books but also different places for photo opportunities. There is a chess that resembles the wardrobe in “The Chronicles of Narnia,” a display from one of the scenes in “Harry Potter” and a room where you can change the theme to “Alice in Wonderland,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and many more.

“Those are just really big, popular names that people know and that they enjoy. you can do a lot of things with that so we needed things that we could put in a story that people can engage with,” says Ruiz

When the plan was coming together for the children’s bookstore Ruiz and Terry thought downtown Bryan was the perfect place to put it and wanted it to be a spot that people made a point to come and visit.

“What we wanted to do is to have something where it was a destination that you had to go to,” says Terry. “I think the ultimate goal would be that this would be like a staple to downtown Bryan. That would just be really great that it got to continue and grow that much,’ says Ruiz.

Besides the fact that you can buy books and toys, The Whimsy & Wild Emporium will be offering tutoring and music lessons. There are also weekly summer camps that are going on that are different each week. You can sign up your child for one of the summer camps the bookstore has to offer here.

