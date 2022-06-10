Advertisement

After 640+ days, 100° heat officially returns to Bryan-College Station

The 9th longest triple-digit free streak on record comes to an end
As of June 10th, the recent 100° free streak of days has come to an end in Bryan-College Station.
As of June 10th, the recent 100° free streak of days has come to an end in Bryan-College Station.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After 646 days of sub-100° temperatures at Easterwood Airport, the streak has officially come to an end. As of 3:53pm Friday, Bryan-College Station’s thermometer clicked to the century mark for the first time since late 2020.

To be exact, September 1, 2020. That was the last time Bryan-College Station officially recorded a triple-digit temperature. Easterwood Airport reached 100° on the dot that Tuesday afternoon. Thanks to an extremely rainy spring and summer in 2021, the reporting station made it through the entire year without a single 100°+ high temperature. Not for trying during last August: the hottest high of 2021 came in at 99°.

Going more than a single calendar year (January 1st - December 31st) without a 100° day is rare, but not unheard of around here. The more recent times Bryan-College Station achieved this feat were back in 2014 and 2004. However, before that, you have to run all the way back nearly 40 years when the thermometer managed to stay below 100° in 1983.

While 646 days may seem like a lot, it is not the longest consecutive run on record. Here are the top 10 longest streaks since the official thermometer was moved to Easterwood Airport in 1952:

  • #1: 1,090 Days: July 26, 1971 - July 20, 1974
  • #2: 1,071 Days: August 1, 1966 - July 7, 1969
  • #3: 741 Days: July 29, 1974 - August 8, 1976
  • #4: 722 Days: July 16, 1960 - July 7, 1962
  • #5: 694 Days: August 24, 2013 - July 29, 2015
  • #6: 692 Days: August 8, 2003 - June 30, 2005
  • #7: 682 Days: September 3, 1982 - July 16, 1984
  • #8: 666 Days: August 27, 1978 - June 23, 1980
  • **#9: 646 Days: - September 1, 2020 - June 9, 2022**
  • #10: 391 Days: July 31, 1991 - August 25, 1992

The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for the entire Brazos Valley through the start of the upcoming weekend.

