Aggie baseball fans prepare to endure triple-digit temperatures

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - When it comes to Aggie baseball, you can expect to see Matthew Herring. There’s not too much that can keep him away from supporting the Aggies, especially this weekend’s super regional match up against Louisville.

“We’ve been here from February to today, and we’ve suffered the 30-degree weather and the 96-degree weather and we sit in the sun the whole game,” Herring said. “We don’t move up to the shade. We stay right where we are.”

Temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits over the weekend. The high is expected to be 103 degrees Saturday, but this doesn’t scare Herring, he’s already started preparing.

“I will bring my gallon of water,” Herring said. “I’ll go through it pretty fast, and I’ll be buying water from the concession stand.”

Along with concessions, Texas A&M Athletics is allowing fans to bring one clear and unopened plastic water bottle up to a gallon into Blue Bell Park.

Whether attending sporting events or other outside activities, Dr. Thomica James-Evans suggests hydrating early at home before heading outside.

“Take a lot of water,” James-Evans said. “You probably need to be drinking a good eight to 16 ounces every hour that you’re outside.”

Although many Texans are used to the heat, James-Evans believes it’s easy to overestimate how much can be handled. She said dehydration can look like a few things including thirst, muscle cramping, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

Another sign of being dehydrated is feeling rundown because of hunger, according to James-Evans. In that case, she suggests drinking water before consuming food. Water will also be necessary if planning to consume alcohol.

“You need to probably drink two things of water per every drink just to keep yourself in some kind of balance,” James-Evans said.

When it comes to food, she suggests incorporating fruits like watermelon and oranges since they’re packed with water and can help maintain hydration.

Sunscreen will also be vital when sitting in the sun for long periods of time, according to James-Evans. She suggests reapplying it every two hours if outside.

