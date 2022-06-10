Atticus Finch Day celebrated in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Attorneys from across our area are celebrating one of the most famous lawyers in books and on film. Atticus Finch Day, named after the lawyer made famous in Harper Lee’s, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” made its return the Brazos County Administration Building.

Attorneys wore sear-sucker suits and celebrated the best qualities to strive for in the law profession. Some of the guest speakers included retired judge Travis Bryan and attorneys Rob Kepple and Shane Phelps.

“In the sprit of, ’To Kill a Mockingbird’ and Atticus Finch is the idea that we have law degrees and with those law degrees comes enormous responsibility to our communities,” said Phelps.

“You truly are the defenders of the constitution, that is so vitally important,” said Kepple, Texas District and County Attorneys Association Executive Director.

“Trying to convince with eloquent words the jury to find in their clients favor and to me that that was the ultimate challenge in practicing law,” said Bryan, Retired Judge for the 272nd District Court in Brazos County.

This was the 12th annual Atticus Finch Day.

