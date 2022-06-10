Advertisement

Britney Spears marrying fiancé Sam Asghari, source says

According to a source, Britney Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari.
According to a source, Britney Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari.(Instagram/@samasghari, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is apparently getting ready to walk down the aisle again.

According to a source close to the pop singer, Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday.

Spears met the personal trainer turned actor back in 2016 when he co-starred in the video for her “Slumber Party” single.

The couple has been engaged since September 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He started doing pre-algebra at 5 years old and earned his associate's degree at 13.
Madisonville teen to become Sam Houston State University’s youngest graduate
Crews from TDCJ are assisting in the search with canines and horses.
Manhunt in Walker County for man who bolted from traffic stop
A Brazos County fugitive who has been on the run has been apprehended by Border Patrol...
Missing fugitive from Bryan captured at Mexico’s border
Wayland Rawls said he was acting in self-defense when he struck another man at a fundraiser...
NOT GUILTY: Former Bryan PD assistant chief acquitted on assault charge
Melvin Daniel
College Station felon with firearm gets 37 years in prison

Latest News

President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
LIVE: Capitol riot an ‘attempted coup,’ prime-time hearing told
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer...
Man wanted in shooting deaths of Miss. police officer, female