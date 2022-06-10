Focus at Four: Uvalde district police chief breaks his silence

UVALDE, Texas (KBTX) - Breaking his silence in an interview with the Texas Tribune, Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo said he didn’t know about the 911 calls coming from students, he never considered himself the scene’s incident commander and the 77 minutes it took to enter the Robb Elementary school classroom was due to them waiting for the right key.

The police chief contradicted many of the reports that have come from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the law enforcement agency investigating the police response to the worst school shooting in Texas history.

“Chief Arredondo told us he was one of the first responders to the report of the shooting. He entered along with a couple other officers to try and confront the gunman. They soon realized that the gunman had locked himself inside those two adjoining classrooms and they could not immediately go in because the door was locked,” said Zach Despart, a reporter with the Texas Tribune.

Despart and fellow Texas Tribune reporter James Barragán, spoke with the police chief in his first media interview since the devastating school shooting where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

In a press conference just days after the shooting, DPS director Steve McCraw said Arredondo made the “wrong decision” and that’s what delayed officers from entering the classroom, but Arredondo claimed he didn’t make any decisions.

“He said to us that he did not give any orders to anyone at any time during that standoff,” said Despart.

Pushing back against the narrative that he simply waited in the hallway until a key was found to unlock the door to classrooms the gunman had barricaded himself in, Arredondo told the Texas Tribune that he was helped with evacuating other classrooms in the school.

“[Arredondo] said he made the most of that time and helped coordinate the evacuation of other classrooms they could get into and he credited that action for protecting about 500 people,” said Despart.

Speaking with seven experts, including police tactics experts and former police chiefs, most found a problem with Arredondo’s decision not bring his police radios into the school, making outside communication almost impossible.

“First of all, they couldn’t understand why the chief made a conscious decision not to bring his police radios into the school, and [Arredondo] said he did that because he wanted to keep both hands free in case he needed to use his pistol,” said Despart.

Most of the experts also agreed that the chief should have had access to keys to enter any classroom and that he should have assumed a commanding role once other officers had arrived, according to the reporter.

“He was the most senior initial responder. He was the police chief for those schools. He was the person with the most knowledge of their layout and what they were facing, but by his own admission he never took a supervisory role during the incident,” Despart said.

Even as the police chief breaks his silence the investigations are far from over.

“There are several investigations ongoing, and I want to make clear that there is still plenty that we don’t know about how the other agencies responded, what their conduct was,” said Despart.

To watch the full interview, click the video player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.