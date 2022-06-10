Advertisement

From The Ground Up: Beef demand increases for cattle ranchers

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Input costs to raise good cattle are increasing every day. Despite current challenges in the world, the demand for beef is as high as it has been in years. Cattle ranchers like Pete Scarmardo are making sure their product is some of the highest quality beef consumers have ever tasted.

“The United States beef supply is the healthiest and safest in the world. We’re producing a very good product, it’s getting more and more consistent all of the time, so when you sit down to get that good steak, it’s going to be what you expect it to be and you’re going to pay as much or more for it,” said Scarmardo.

Cattle ranchers are making more beef with fewer resources. Despite having smaller amounts of cattle to work with they are still making the best out of the situation by growing the cattle they do have and offering bigger portions. Scarmardo credits the growth of his animals to genetics and the demand for bigger cuts of meat.

“They’re paying more for these big nice steaks that the restaurants are serving, and the demand for the choice product is way above what the select product is way above than what the select product is. So we’re producing more of the higher quality beef than we’ve ever done,” says Scarmardo

Ranchers made a commitment to feed their consumers, and no matter what is going on Scarmardo says nothing will stop them from completing their mission.

“When you have that eating experience and it’s what you want it to be then I think the consumer is going to be satisfied with that, and that’s what I think our ultimate goal is, is to have a satisfied consumer and have it at a price that he can afford.”

