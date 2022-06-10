HEAT ADVISORY issued for all Brazos Valley counties Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A downright HOT end to the work week will lead in an even hotter weekend, with temperatures expected to climb into the triple digits both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for all Brazos Valley counties at times this weekend:

Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Washington counties | 11 am - 8 pm Saturday

Lee County | 1 pm Saturday - 7 pm Sunday

Milam, Robertson, Leon counties | 12 pm Saturday - 7 pm Sunday

Heat safety will be crucial this weekend with heat index values slated to climb into the 105° - 110° degree range in spots. Be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat, and wear plenty of sunscreen!

Be sure to practice heat safety this weekend! (KBTX)

UPDATE: Saturday's Heat Advisory has been expanded to include ALL Brazos Valley counties...



The advisory currently continues for Milam, Robertson, Leon & Lee counties through Sunday evening https://t.co/VwfKWHiUJB pic.twitter.com/fEuhIsgJwn — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) June 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.