Advertisement

HEAT ADVISORY issued for all Brazos Valley counties Saturday

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all Brazos Valley counties Saturday.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for all Brazos Valley counties Saturday.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A downright HOT end to the work week will lead in an even hotter weekend, with temperatures expected to climb into the triple digits both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for all Brazos Valley counties at times this weekend:

  • Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Washington counties | 11 am - 8 pm Saturday
  • Lee County | 1 pm Saturday - 7 pm Sunday
  • Milam, Robertson, Leon counties | 12 pm Saturday - 7 pm Sunday

Heat safety will be crucial this weekend with heat index values slated to climb into the 105° - 110° degree range in spots. Be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat, and wear plenty of sunscreen!

Be sure to practice heat safety this weekend!
Be sure to practice heat safety this weekend!(KBTX)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said the family got to their vacation home on Thursday, June 2. They were spotted...
Autopsy: Family visiting Centerville shot and stabbed to death
He started doing pre-algebra at 5 years old and earned his associate's degree at 13.
Madisonville teen to become Sam Houston State University’s youngest graduate
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Crews from TDCJ are assisting in the search with canines and horses.
Manhunt in Walker County for man who bolted from traffic stop
College Station Police say all lanes of Highway 6 are back open after a crash involving an...
Bryan man arrested for drunk driving, causing crash involving 18-wheeler

Latest News

Friday Afternoon Weather Update 6/10
Friday Afternoon Weather Update 6/10
Thursday Night Weather Update 6/9
Thursday Night Weather Update 6/9
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 6/9
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 6/9
Improvements in some spots across Texas, but most of the Brazos Valley has been dry to start...
“Drought-free” area shrinking across the Brazos Valley