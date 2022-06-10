HEAT ADVISORY issued for all Brazos Valley counties Saturday
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A downright HOT end to the work week will lead in an even hotter weekend, with temperatures expected to climb into the triple digits both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for all Brazos Valley counties at times this weekend:
- Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Washington counties | 11 am - 8 pm Saturday
- Lee County | 1 pm Saturday - 7 pm Sunday
- Milam, Robertson, Leon counties | 12 pm Saturday - 7 pm Sunday
Heat safety will be crucial this weekend with heat index values slated to climb into the 105° - 110° degree range in spots. Be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat, and wear plenty of sunscreen!
