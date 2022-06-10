Advertisement

Houston suspect wanted, charged in female’s disappearance

Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, is wanted for the murder of Felicia Johnson, 24.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect in connection to the disappearance of Felicia Johnson who was last seen April 16.

Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence while still remaining at large.

Johnson was reported missing from the InterContinental Houston – Medical Center hotel at the 6750 block of Main Street in Houston.

Missing Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, flyer
Missing Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, flyer(Texas Equu Search)

The report was made after her cell phone, covered in blood, was found off the roadway in Bear Creek Pioneers Park near Highway 6 and Clay Road.

Further investigation revealed Johnson left the hotel in a vehicle in the early morning hours of April 16.

Detectives then identified Nwobodo as a suspect in Johnson’s disappearance, according to a Houston Police press release.

They learned he picked up Johnson from an apartment complex in the 3233 block of Windchase Boulevard and he took her to his apartment in the 14935 block of South Richmond Avenue.

Evidence indicates Nwobodo killed Johnson inside his apartment before disposing her personal effects in Bear Creek Pioneers Park.

Authorities believe he disposed of Johnson’s body at some point within the next few days but her body has not been recovered.

Anyone with information is urged to call at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

