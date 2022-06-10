Jeff Harger Joins Ford’s Coaching Staff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the hiring of Jeff Harger as an assistant coach Thursday.

Harger rejoins Ford in Aggieland after spending the last five seasons at Arizona State and will work directly with offensive development. After serving as a volunteer assistant coach with the Sun Devils through the 2018 season, Harger was elevated to a full-time assistant coach position ahead of the 2019 season.

“I am excited that Jeff will be joining me in Aggieland,” Ford said. “Jeff is someone who has consistently developed players from the offensive side of the game over the years. He is a lifelong learner and is always looking for new techniques to push the game to new heights. We have worked together for many years, and I have seen what he does day-after-day and year-after-year in player development and the numbers support it.”

Harger helped Arizona State’s offense rank among the best nationally and in the Pac-12 Conference. In 2022, the Sun Devils led the league in scoring (6.85 runs per game), slugging percentage (.610), on-base percentage (.422), home runs per game (1.93), doubles per game (1.57) and walks (199). ASU’s home runs per game, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and scoring all ranked in the top-10 in the country.

In a shortened 2020 season, ASU led the NCAA with 50 home runs and 58 doubles in only 29 games. Harger has mentored five All-Americans and 20 all-conference performers, including the 2022 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and NFCA First Team All-American Cydney Sanders, who broke ASU’s single-season home run record with 21 dingers.

“I am looking forward to joining Coach Ford and continuing the growth of Texas A&M softball,” Harger said. “I’d like to thank Ross Bjork, Kristen Brown and Jeff Toole for this opportunity, and I am eager to get to work. I’m ready to continue the long and storied history here in Aggieland and can’t wait to be surrounded by the 12th Man at Davis Diamond!”

Harger was a member of Ford’s coaching staffs in 2018 and 2022 that were recognized as the NFCA’s Regional Coaching Staff of the Year. He was also a member of Ford’s staff at Fresno State that won the award in 2016 after helping the Bulldogs earn their first NCAA postseason win since 2011.

Prior to joining the Fresno State staff in 2016, Harger served as the head coach of the 18 Gold Central California Dirt Dogs organization, which was constructed in 2007 to help players from central California hone their skills to compete in the highest levels of softball.

