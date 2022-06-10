Advertisement

McDonald’s employee in custody for allegedly killing co-worker, statement says

Terrence King is accused of killing a co-worker outside a McDonald's on Hampton in the City of...
Terrence King is accused of killing a co-worker outside a McDonald's on Hampton in the City of St. Louis on June 7, 2022.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By KMOV Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A 19-year-old is in custody after a shooting left one man dead in St. Louis City.

Terrance King, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action following the shooting outside the McDonald’s on the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Kevyn Henderson, 23, was shot in the chest during the incident.

He was not conscious or breathing when officers found him and later died from his injuries.

A probable cause statement says King and Henderson, who both worked at the McDonald’s, got into an argument inside the store.

A manager then escorted King outside and another argument erupted, which is when police say King shot Henderson and killed him.

The statement says there were multiple witnesses to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He started doing pre-algebra at 5 years old and earned his associate's degree at 13.
Madisonville teen to become Sam Houston State University’s youngest graduate
Crews from TDCJ are assisting in the search with canines and horses.
Manhunt in Walker County for man who bolted from traffic stop
Authorities said the family got to their vacation home on Thursday, June 2. They were spotted...
Autopsy: Family visiting Centerville shot and stabbed to death
A Brazos County fugitive who has been on the run has been apprehended by Border Patrol...
Missing fugitive from Bryan captured at Mexico’s border
Wayland Rawls said he was acting in self-defense when he struck another man at a fundraiser...
NOT GUILTY: Former Bryan PD assistant chief acquitted on assault charge

Latest News

FILE - Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during...
West denounces death sentences for 3 who fought for Ukraine
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
No deaths from 2nd military helicopter crash in 2 days
Restaurant Report Card, June 9, 2022
First responders watch as firefighters battle an explosion at the Queen of Holy Rosary Catholic...
Church Explosion south of La Grange injures one, possibly caused by gas leak