Part of Earl Rudder Freeway shut down while officers work crash involving 18-wheeler

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are on scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of Earl Rudder Freeway at Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

At this time, Southbound Earl Rudder FWY is closed. Traffic is being diverted onto Emerald Parkway.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Part of Earl Rudder Freeway shut down while officers work crash. (KBTX)

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: @CSTXPolice and @CSTXFire are working a crash in the Southbound lanes of Earl Rudder Fwy at Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. Southbound Earl Rudder Fwy is closed. Traffic is being diverted onto Emerald Pkwy. Please avoid the area. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.