Part of Earl Rudder Freeway shut down while officers work crash involving 18-wheeler

Part of Earl Rudder Freeway shut down while officers work crash.
Part of Earl Rudder Freeway shut down while officers work crash.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are on scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of Earl Rudder Freeway at Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

At this time, Southbound Earl Rudder FWY is closed. Traffic is being diverted onto Emerald Parkway.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

