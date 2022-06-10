Advertisement

Questions remain over Vista College CEO and his new ventures in higher education

By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - While the fallout continues for students and staff following the abrupt closure of Vista College back in October, it appears things are looking up for its former CEO.

Jim Tolbert has been the focus of controversy since Vista College closed last year, leaving students and staff empty-handed.

After a little poking-around, it appears the embattled former CEO is back in business and not everyone is happy about it.

“We were seeing significant decreases in our school population, and so for the best interest of the students, we decided to suspend enrollment,” he said on Aug. 9, 2021.

Last year Jim Tolbert told KBTX students still enrolled at Vista College would be able to finish. But two months later Vista closed permanently leaving students and staff in a bind. Don Beavers and his wife were both instructors at the College Station campus.

“Everyone’s been impacted one way or another and it seems everyone has had a harder time finding new employment,” said Don.

Despite bankruptcy proceedings for Vista College in Delaware, Tolbert appears to still be engaged in higher education.

According to his LinkedIn page, he’s the CEO of Adelante Education Group and Chancellor of Universidad Santander USA. That university’s website says they offer high school, undergraduate and graduate programs.

“I would be very, very cautious in having anything to do with the guy or any of his enterprises,” said Beavers. ”And the bankruptcy folks in Delaware said that they were going to be updating us regularly and to the best of my knowledge nobody’s heard a darn thing. We’re completely in the dark. Of course there’s been no resolution on the back on the lost vacation pay or any other financial issues so you know we’re really, it’s of course very disappointing,” said Beavers.

Beavers and his wife are still owed for accrued vacation time. Fortunately they’ve now both landed new teaching jobs at a church school in Caldwell.

“You have to kind of wonder is there a pattern? Is there something going on that people ended up be more aware of... You’re stuck. You have to wait for whatever’s going to happen in the legal process to be concluded,” he said.

We’ve reached out to Tolbert multiple times since last year including Friday for a response. He asked us about scheduling something for next week.

Vista College also had Texas campuses in Beaumont, El Paso, Killeen, Lubbock and Longview.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said the family got to their vacation home on Thursday, June 2. They were spotted...
Autopsy: Family visiting Centerville shot and stabbed to death
He started doing pre-algebra at 5 years old and earned his associate's degree at 13.
Madisonville teen to become Sam Houston State University’s youngest graduate
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Crews from TDCJ are assisting in the search with canines and horses.
Manhunt in Walker County for man who bolted from traffic stop
College Station Police say all lanes of Highway 6 are back open after a crash involving an...
Bryan man arrested for drunk driving, causing crash involving 18-wheeler

Latest News

Saturday's high is expected to be 103 degrees, but that doesn't scare many Aggie fans.
Aggie baseball fans prepare to endure triple-digit temperatures
Atticus Finch Day was celebrated at the Brazos County Administration Building.
Atticus Finch Day celebrated in Bryan
StageCenter Community Theatre
Steel Magnolias comes to StageCenter Community Theatre
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Pete Arredondo
Focus at Four: Uvalde district police chief breaks his silence