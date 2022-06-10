Advertisement

Stand-up comedy scene in Bryan-College Station gaining popularity with weekly shows

3rd Floor Cantina hold weekly shows and open mics for comedians(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a good laugh you won’t have to look hard around Bryan and College Station. Comedy shows have been gaining a lot of attention nd drawing large attendance numbers every week.

“We bring our own thing on stage that makes up unique. And when people realize they can see this show on a weekly basis, we have many repeat people come back just to see what we’re going to do next week” says Lee Cross, a comedian born in Bryan who has seen the stand-up comedy scene become revitalized.

After sitting at home due to the pandemic, Cross, Alex Encina, and Tyler Ray Morton were ready to make Bryan and College Station one of the places to see good stand-up comedy.

“You have a year of time to prepare. You give a comedian a year to prepare we’re going to give you some stuff,” says Morton

Their success didn’t happen overnight. And after months of consistency, they turned many people into believers in what they were trying to do.

“It wasn’t a thing it was kind of like oh you’re doing comedy, even my girlfriend who’s now my wife at times was like oh you’re a comedian and she almost didn’t date me because I was doing comedy. Then it started blowing up and she was like oh you know there might be something with this,” says Morton.

Even though they are trying to build up the stand-up comedy scene in the area, they will never lose sight of why they became comedians in the first place.

“Everyone needs a laugh regardless. If you’re having a good day come out and laugh, if you’re having a bad day definitely come out and laugh. I just like putting smiles on faces and seeing people have a good time,” says Cross

The next show will be taking place on June 15 at 3rd Floor Cantina. You can check out a list of the group’s upcoming shows here.

