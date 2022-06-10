Advertisement

Steel Magnolias comes to StageCenter Community Theatre

StageCenter Community Theatre
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A timeless classic is coming to a stage near you, StageCenter Community Theatre is putting on a production of Robert Harling’s Steel Magnolias.

If you haven’t heard of the play, the show’s director Michaela Eagle says it’s a story of six southern ladies from Chinquapin Parish, Louisiana and is filled with trials, laughs and tears. But this isn’t the first time the play has found an audience in the Brazos Valley.

“We did a showing of this back in 2013 and when I approached the board I wanted it to be a revival play. I actually was in that original cast as well as Cindy Roberts and we are returning,” said Eagle.

Tickets for the show are on sale and they’re going fast, according to Eagle.

“Tickets are already on sale and we are so blessed to say we’re already sold out for our opening night and have been for quite some time. So if you want to see this, get your tickets now,” said Eagle.

StageCenter Community Theatre is located at 218 N Bryan Ave in downtown Bryan, you can find tickets here.

Showings run through June 25.

