TAMU TF: NCAA Championships Day Two Quick Recap

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EUGENE, Oregon (KBTX) - The meet is ongoing with Deborah Acquah in the long jump, Katelyn Fairchild and Lianna Davidson in the javelin and will finish with the women’s 4x400m at 10:48 p.m. CT.

Site

  • Eugene, Oregon, Hayward Field

Aggies Advancing

  • Charokee Young (400m - 50.46)
    • Won her heat, fourth fastest qualifier
    • Finals is Saturday at 5:32 p.m. CT
  • Kaylah Robinson (100m hurdles - 12.87 (0.5w)
    • Placed second in heat, sixth fastest qualifier
    • Finals is Saturday at 5:12 p.m. CT
  • Deshae Wise (400m Hurdles – 56.24)
    • Placed third in her heat, sixth fastest qualifier
    • Finals is Saturday at 5:57 p.m CT

Other Results

  • Deshae Wise (100m hurdles – 13.07 (-0.3w))
  • 14th – Second Team All-America Honors
  • Tierra Robinson-Jones (400m – 51.73)
  • 14th – Second Team All-America Honors
  • Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (800m, 2:03.50)
  • 10th – Second Team All-America Honors
  • Laila Owens (200m, 22.97 (0.9w)
  • 17th – Honorable Mention Honors

Day three continues Friday with the men’s finals and will air on ESPN 2 beginning at 8:00 p.m. CT

