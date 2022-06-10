TAMU TF: NCAA Championships Day Two Quick Recap
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EUGENE, Oregon (KBTX) - The meet is ongoing with Deborah Acquah in the long jump, Katelyn Fairchild and Lianna Davidson in the javelin and will finish with the women’s 4x400m at 10:48 p.m. CT.
Site
- Eugene, Oregon, Hayward Field
Aggies Advancing
- Charokee Young (400m - 50.46)
- Won her heat, fourth fastest qualifier
- Finals is Saturday at 5:32 p.m. CT
- Kaylah Robinson (100m hurdles - 12.87 (0.5w)
- Placed second in heat, sixth fastest qualifier
- Finals is Saturday at 5:12 p.m. CT
- Deshae Wise (400m Hurdles – 56.24)
- Placed third in her heat, sixth fastest qualifier
- Finals is Saturday at 5:57 p.m CT
Other Results
- Deshae Wise (100m hurdles – 13.07 (-0.3w))
- 14th – Second Team All-America Honors
- Tierra Robinson-Jones (400m – 51.73)
- 14th – Second Team All-America Honors
- Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (800m, 2:03.50)
- 10th – Second Team All-America Honors
- Laila Owens (200m, 22.97 (0.9w)
- 17th – Honorable Mention Honors
Day three continues Friday with the men’s finals and will air on ESPN 2 beginning at 8:00 p.m. CT
