TAMU TF: NCAA Championships Day Two Quick Recap

EUGENE, Oregon (KBTX) - The meet is ongoing with Deborah Acquah in the long jump, Katelyn Fairchild and Lianna Davidson in the javelin and will finish with the women’s 4x400m at 10:48 p.m. CT.

Eugene, Oregon, Hayward Field

Aggies Advancing

Charokee Young (400m - 50.46) Won her heat, fourth fastest qualifier Finals is Saturday at 5:32 p.m. CT

Kaylah Robinson (100m hurdles - 12.87 (0.5w) Placed second in heat, sixth fastest qualifier Finals is Saturday at 5:12 p.m. CT

Deshae Wise (400m Hurdles – 56.24) Placed third in her heat, sixth fastest qualifier Finals is Saturday at 5:57 p.m CT



Other Results

Deshae Wise (100m hurdles – 13.07 (-0.3w))

14th – Second Team All-America Honors

Tierra Robinson-Jones (400m – 51.73)

14th – Second Team All-America Honors

Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (800m, 2:03.50)

10th – Second Team All-America Honors

Laila Owens (200m, 22.97 (0.9w)

17th – Honorable Mention Honors

Day three continues Friday with the men’s finals and will air on ESPN 2 beginning at 8:00 p.m. CT

