BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County 4-H judging team placed 3rd, out of 44 total teams, at the Texas State 4-H Roundup.

The team qualified for the national contest and will be heading to Kansas City in October. Congrats to team members Miranda Skaggs, Will Herd, Taylor Colvin and Kyler Wendt.

Good Job and good luck!

